FRANKLIN — Joel Cage will perform at Franklin Opera House on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Cage is an award-winning singer and songwriter from Boston. Once a member of the internationally-known rock & roll group Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes, Cage has been performing regionally and nationally as a soloist for 20 years. He has played at the Kerrville Folk Festival in Texas, where he was awarded top honors in the NewFolk Competition.
Cage is also the winner of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, a three-time USA Songwriter's Competition winner, Song Of The Year winner at the ABET Songwriting Contest, KRCL Songwriting Competition winner in Park City, Utah. He has multiple nominations for the Boston Music Awards.
The Franklin Opera House is at 316 Central St.
