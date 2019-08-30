TILTON — Professional artist Thomas Hitchcock will teach a drawing class at Lakes Region Art Association Art Gallery. The six-class course begins Wednesday, Sept. 4, and continues Wednesday and Saturday through Sept. 21, from 10 a.m.-noon. Every student gets personal instruction, critiques on their work, and an instruction book on the course. This class is designed for all ages and levels of artists. Classes will be held at the Lakes Region Art Association Gallery at Tanger Outlet Mall, 120 Laconia Road, Suite 132.
Classes are open to the public and registration is accepted on a first come, first served basis. To register, call Tom Hitchcock at 603-496-6768, or visit the LRAA Art Gallery on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
