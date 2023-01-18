The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was born on Jan. 15, 1929, and assassinated on April 4, 1968, the day of my mother’s birthday. Speaking as much to me as to herself, she would always remember it, saying in her gentle voice, “This is the day Dr. King was assassinated.”

This year, 2023, would have been Dr. King’s 95th birthday. What would he think if he were alive?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.