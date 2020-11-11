LACONIA — The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction has created a new benefit for potential bidders for this year’s upcoming auction, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8 through Friday, Dec. 11. Anyone looking to increase their support of the auction — or to have an edge on bidding — can now become a Super Bidder.
For a donation of $100, Super Bidders will be granted a look at the items on the auction boards as soon as they are available. Super bidders can: bid on items before they are open to the public; submit bids with incremental increases up to the bidders pre-chosen maximum; see how many bidders are also bidding on the item that they are interested in; enjoy VIP check-out and pick-up service; and be proud to support the children of the Lakes Region during an especially challenging year.
Interested community members can become a Super Bidder at bids.childrensauction.com.
“In past years, community members have mentioned that they would love to be able to have tools available so that they could spend less time babysitting the auction for the items that they most wanted to bid on,” said GLRCA chairperson Jaimie Sousa. “It will also give people an opportunity to donate directly to the auction to assist children in need while getting some great benefits.”
“I was thrilled to become a Super Bidder,” added Cindy Hemeon-Plessner, GLRCA board secretary and first official Super Bidder. “It was easy to sign up. I was able to support impressive local nonprofits, and now, I’ll be able to bid while I’m cooking dinner, in a meeting or going for a walk. I’m excited for the opportunity to be able to automatically bid often!”
Because of the threat of COVID-19, this year’s auction will be held virtually from the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. Auction leaders will not accept donations during the event to ensure there is time to properly sanitize and photograph every item in a manner in which volunteers can social distance.
While many items have been received at this time, there is a need for thousands of items to raise enough money to meet the needs of the community.
Visit www.childrensauction.com for drop-off locations. Volunteers will also collect items on Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. At all drop-off sites, donors must bring a completed form, available at https://bit.ly/32ahYHb.
Gift cards can be ordered online for donation to the auction; mail gift card donations to GLRCA, 383 South Main Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
Only a small group of volunteers, radio and TV personnel will be welcomed on the auction set during the event.
