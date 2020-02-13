LACONIA — Oil paintings by Barbara Caroline Gray of Gilmanton will be on display in a month-long exhibit at Annie’s Cafe and Catering during the month of February.
The work of Gray, an award-winning artist, features local scenes and still life pieces. Gray studied fine art at Rhode Island School of Design and at University of Massachusetts Dartmouth before moving to New Hampshire in 1988. Currently devoting her time to oil painting, she also works in watercolor, collage and needle arts. Her work has been exhibited internationally. For more information about Gray and her work, visit bcgray.com.
Annie’s Cafe and Catering is at 168 Gilford Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.