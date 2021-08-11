"Moana Jr." is a musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, featuring all the songs from the film. The coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage.
Performances are Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20-21, at 7:30 p.m.
Seating is limited. For tickets, visit app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=foh.
