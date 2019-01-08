CONCORD — The award-winning New York City-based tap dance company Dorrance Dance will perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. The performance is part of the free 2018-19 William H. Gile Concert Series.
Dorrance Dance honors tap dance’s history in a dynamic and compelling context, pushing it rhythmically, technically, and conceptually. The company’s inaugural performance garnered a Bessie Award for “blasting open our notions of tap” and the company continues its passionate commitment to expanding the audience of tap dance, America’s original art form.
Founded in 2011 by artistic director and 2015 MacArthur Fellow Michelle Dorrance, the company has performed for packed houses around the world.
Tickets are limited to four per patron and are available by calling 603-225-1111, going online to ccanh.com, and at the box office at 44 South Main St., Concord, which is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.