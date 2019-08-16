BARNSTEAD — The summer concert at the Barnstead Parade Grounds on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 6-8 p.m., will feature Dan Carter. Carter is a seasoned vocalist and piano player, who plays original compositions and pop classics. Drawing influence from Stevie Wonder, Elton John Lionel Richie and Sam Cooke, Carter’s work is heartfelt, sincere, entertaining and witty. Carter grew up in Chichester and has played for audiences throughout New Hampshire, the Poconos, the Catskills, and Virginia Beach. Bring a chair or a blanket and dancing shoes. The Barnstead Parks and Recreation Department will have refreshments available for sale.
