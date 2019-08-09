LACONIA — New England comedian Lenny Clarke has two films in the works, rolls in two Showtime television series, 'City on the Hill,' and 'SMILF,' a recent appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, and a recent week headlining in Las Vegas.
Clarke will be making his regular stop at Pitman’s Freight Room where he will appear Saturday, Aug. 10 for a 9 p.m. show. Tickets are $30, available by calling 603-527-0043 or emailing msmith7892002@yahoo.com.
“I love the room, with all the couches and steamer trunks for tables,” said Clarke of Pitman’s. “It’s fun doing a room like that with such nice people and a fun crowd. Last time I was up there in December we had a great time.”
Joining Clarke in the show will be Joe Espi and Greg Boggis.
