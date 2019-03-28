LACONIA — Frank Santorelli, an Italian-American who is best known for playing the recurring role of "Georgie the Bartender" on The Sopranos, will appear at Pitman's Freight Room on Friday, April 5, at 8 p.m.
Santorelli has starred in numerous movies, including "No Reservations," "Meet the Parents," and "Crooked Lines." HIs passion has always been comedy. He has headlined at some of the world's most famous comedy clubs in New York, Los Angeles, and across the country.
Opening the show will be Nick Lavallee, an American comedian, musician, and singer-songwriter from Manchester. Active in stand-up since 2009, Lavallee has released four albums and numerous web videos, and has performed with Andrew Dice Clay, Bo Burnham, Bob Marley, Doug Stanhope, M.C. Lars, and Sally Struthers.
Doors open at 7 p.m. at the BYO venue. For reservations, call 603-527-0043.
