MOULTONBOROUGH — Castle in the Clouds will host its third annual Chili and Beer Tasting fundraiser on Saturday, March 7, 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the Carriage House. Guests can sample chili and beer from nine local restaurants and breweries, as well as spirits from Tamworth Distilling. The exhibit gallery and terrace will be open for attendees to learn about the castle’s history and mission, and see lake and mountain views while enjoying food and drink. All proceeds support the restoration of the Lucknow mansion.
“Since 2006, we have invested more than $4 million in restoration of the Castle thanks to private donations, grants, and fundraisers like this one,” said Jill Cromwell, development coordinator. Sponsor is Lifetime Benefits Group. Participating businesses are Farm to Table Market; Great Events Catering, Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant, Hobb’s Tavern & Brewing Co., Lone Wolfe Brewing, Tamworth Distilling, The Carriage House Restaurant, Twin Barns Brewing, Woodstock Inn Brewing, and Yankee Smokehouse.
Tickets are available to anyone 21 years and older through Friday, March 6, are $25, and include a souvenir tasting glass. For tickets, visit castleintheclouds.org or call 603-476-5900.
