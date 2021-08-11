FRANKLIN — The Celebrity Waiter Dinner is back. For the 15th time, guests will be served by some local “celebrities” at the Celebrity Waiter Dinner and Auction to benefit the Franklin Opera House on Thursday, Aug. 26, at the newly renovated Mojalaki Country Club.
This year's event is sponsored by Eversource. Nancy LaBonte and Pioneer Catering return to prepare amazing side dishes. Also this year, Franklin Opera House Board President Jeff Perkins joins in to run the grill, preparing entrees for the 120 attendees.
Celebrity waiters include Mill City Park founder and Executive Director Marty Parichaund, Franklin Interim Mayor Olivia Zink, New Hampshire Commissioner of Labor Ken Merrifield, Former Tilton Police Chief Robert Cormier, Franklin Middle School Principal Ken Darsney, Franklin Middle School Vice Principal Jason Trafton, and Franklin Footlight Theater actor Jack Finley. Guests are encouraged to tip their waiters generously. All proceeds from the evening will support the mission of the Franklin Opera House to provide the best in community arts programs and live entertainment to the Lakes Region.
Guests will bid on items in a silent auction and a live auction following dinner.
Tickets are available until Sunday, Aug. 22, by visiting bit.ly/2021CWD.
