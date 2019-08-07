Acquiring a new bicycle is always special, and even more special when you get to ride on it in a parade, and Bill Smith was ready.
The 8-year-old had a new white Schwinn 3-speed bike and he dressed it up with baseball cards in the spokes to make a clackety-clack sound.
He also festooned his new ride with red, white and blue bunting as he prepared for the Belmont Old Home Day bicycle parade.
William and Alice Smith – Bill’s mom and dad – even gave him a commemorative coin marking the centennial of his hometown, for Belmont in August 1969 was celebrating its 100th birthday.
Fast-forward 50 years to 2019, and Bill Smith will again be riding in the Old Home Day bicycle parade, and this year he’ll have a sidekick – Jameson Caldwell, age 5.
Grandfather Bill and grandson Jameson recently were having discussions about riding without training wheels and Grandpa provided Jameson with a little incentive to go the next level on two wheels – a new bike.
Jameson, the son of Jacob and Arica Caldwell of Belmont, will be saddled up on Saturday, Aug. 10 on his new ride, a Hotwheels brand which, according to the young man who will be entering Belmont Elementary School this fall, “is really fast.”
Looks like Grandpa might have his work cut out for him.
Belmont has been celebrating its birthday marking 150 years since it separated itself from its original name of Upper Gilmanton.
Belmont’s Special Events Coordinator Gretta Olson-Wilder was particularly pleased to hear of the grandfather/grandson duo in the parade. “This is heartwarming,” she said. “Old Home Day is all about tradition, it is the center of the community. I hope others will look at this and start their own family tradition.”
Bill Smith has kept that centennial medallion in his workshop desk drawer all these years. “I opened the drawer, looked at the medallion and thought it would be great to join my grandson in the race with him wearing it.”
“I brought the medal into Randy at All My Life Jewelers,” Smith said. “He polished it up like new.”
Perhaps Jameson will do the same for a child of his own in 50 years.
Other area towns having observing Old Home Days this weekend include Loudon, New Hampton, Rumney and Sandwich (celebrating Old Home Week, which wraps up on Sunday).
