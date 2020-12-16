LACONIA — For the past several years, The Belknap Mill has been visited by a stuffed elf doll, named “Socks” after the hosiery that was once manufactured at the textile factory-turned historical educational institution. Thanks to a collaboration between the operations manager of the mill and some other local talented people, Socks is the main character of a children’s book that will be released around the end of this year.
“Every year, Socks, the Belknap Mill Christmas Elf, arrives at the mill,” said Tara Shore, operations manager. She takes Socks out for excursions, he appears in social media postings, and then on Dec. 23 he leaves, in order to help with the final Christmas Eve push at the North Pole.
On a morning about two years ago, Shore decided that Socks needed more of a back story, so she put out a call on Facebook. Chris Beyer, a writer, educator and friend of Shore’s, shot back with a promise. “I’ll have it to you by noontime,” he messaged. A few hours later, he made good on his pledge, and the story was incorporated into the mill’s child-friendly holiday programming.
This year, Shore was inspired to spread Socks’ story beyond the mill’s walls. So she pulled in Cathy Waldron, a publisher and local resident, and the mill’s artist-in-residence, Larry Frates, to provide illustrations.
“That’s kind of how it came about. It was a collaboration between a lot of people,” said Beyer.
Beyer, who teaches English to Laconia students who aren’t fluent in the language, has published a novel and has drafted other writings for friends, but the story of “Socks” was a new challenge for him.
“A children’s book, I had never actually done, so this was a fun experience for me,” he said. Beyer Socks’ back story to tell the history of the mill, and to show how the mill has changed with Laconia’s history. There’s enough historical detail for young readers to learn something, but not so much that it feels like a textbook.
“The goal was, when it was finished, to make it a read-aloud. Something parents and grandparents could read to children in the holiday season,” Beyer said. “I feel good about it.”
Unfortunately, Shore said it’s looking unlikely that the mill will receive its first shipment from the printer in time for Christmas delivery, though they will likely arrive shortly thereafter. The general public can begin placing pre-orders today, and books purchased through the mill will come signed by Beyer and Frates. Look for a link on belknapmill.org for more information.
“I am pretty excited, it’s such a sweet book. Chris did such a beautiful job, and Larry did such a good job with the pictures,” Shore said.
