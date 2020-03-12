CENTER HARBOR — Carl Hansen, author of the eco-thriller "Destiny" (2015), will be speaking at the Nichols Library on Saturday, April 11, at 11 a.m. Hansen brings to his writing the diverse perspectives of a technician, cabinetmaker, musician and sailor. Hansen will be at the library to talk about the novel, its underlying concerns, and the writing process. Light refreshments will be provided.
The Nichols Book Cafe will read and talk about "Snow" by Orhan Pamuk. Copies are available at the library. Date of the discussion will be announced.
Last month, one of NASA's computers Katherine Johnson, whose work charted the trajectories of the astronauts' return from the moon, passed away. Her story was celebrated in the 2016 movie 'Hidden Figures' and the book of the same title.
The new children’s book 'What Miss Mitchell Saw' by Hayley Barrett tells the story of pioneering astronomer Maria Mitchell. Fascinated by the night sky as a child, she continued her studies and in 1947, discovered an uncharted comet. She later taught astronomy at Vassar.
The new book shelf features several bestsellers. In 'Crooked River' by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child, Agent Pendergast investigates the appearance of sneaker-clad severed feet floating in the Gulf of Mexico. In 'American Dirt' by Jeanine Cummins, a mother and child seek refuge from Mexico’s cartel wars in the U.S. In 'The Splendid and the Vile,' Erik Larson recounts the darkest year of the war in Britain, when Churchill taught the country to be fearless in the face of a looming invasion. Also in are new thrillers by James Patteson, Randy Wayne White, Jayne Krentz, and Susan Mallory.
DVDs of Oscar-nominated films are available at the library. 'Ford v. Ferrari' is based on the true story of auto designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles who took on Europe’s best at Le Mans in 1966. In 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,' Tom Hanks portray television personality Fred Rodgers. 'Harriet' is a biopic based on the life of Harriet Tubman, who defied laws and slave-owners to deliver her family from bondage. Also in are 'Dr. Sleep,' a spin-off from 'The Shining,' a spy drama called 'Official Secrets,' 'Parasite,' winner of the best picture award, and 'Roma,' which won the award for best foreign film.
The throwback book of the week is 'The Impeachment of Abraham Lincoln' by Stephen Carter. The author imagines that Booth’s shot was not fatal and Lincoln survived, only to face the ire of Congress for his conduct in the war in the historical thriller. Other throwback classics are displayed in the reading room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.