LACONIA — Local author James Morel of Gilford released his second book April 9. This is the second in what he hopes will be a series of three. In his first book, 'Destiny Seekers,' readers met James, a young man who was born into the kingdom of God and began his walk of faith up the mountain of God. Morels' new book, 'Two Sides of the Mountain,' continues the allegory as the young man takes a detour on his journey to learn from Solomon, a wise elderly man, about the ancient wisdom of the other side of the mountain. A revision of 'Destiny Seekers' was also released April 9. Visit Amazon.com to read the first chapter of each book.
Morel will be holding a book release party at New Covenant Christian Church, 31 Lindsay Court, on Sunday, April 14, from 1-3 p.m. The public is welcome to attend. Coffee and light refreshments will be available.
