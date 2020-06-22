TILTON — The not-for-profit Lakes Region Art Association/Gallery, Tanger Mall, Tilton, NH, is now offering drawing classes for students in grades from six to twelve. The five weekday classes begin Monday, July 6, 10 a.m. All two hour classes are taught by professional artist, Thomas Hitchcock. “ There are students who love to draw using graphite pencils, and I’ll be happy to share our mutual love for their use by teaching each one how to develop and improve their skills, understand perspective, shading, gradations, special tricks, and what type of supplies and paper they’ll need,” said Hitchcock. In addition to Hitchcock’s teaching students how to draw, they’ll also get a full scope of training in the art of seeing, comprehending and on how to include scenes and objects they’ve observed into a well-designed and successful work of art.
Included is a free multi-page book authored by Hitchcock: "How to Draw Using Graphite Pencils and Other Materials."
For the complete schedule of classes and cost for the LRAA/Gallery "Learn How to Draw" course, contact the Lakes Region Art Association/Gallery, 132 Tanger Mall, Tilton, NH, Wednesday thru Sunday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. or call 603-496-6768.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.