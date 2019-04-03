LACONIA — Pitman’s Freight Room in Laconia is celebrating its 75th comedy night Friday, April 5, at 8 p.m., featuring comedians Kenny Rogerson, Boston headliner Paul Keenan, and Kennedy Richard. The Friday night event is a one-time switch from the monthly Saturday comedy shows at Pitman’s
Tickets are $20 and may be obtained by calling Pitman’s at 603-527-0043. Tickets may also be purchased at the door the night of the show.
“This our 75th comedy night since we started in Nov. of 2012,” said Dick Mitchell, owner of Pitman’s. “We wanted to do something special and Kenny Rogerson is that guy. Some people have also asked us to try a Friday night, so we thought, why not do that as well.”
Rogerson's credentials include regular stops in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, other major clubs across the country, and cruise ships, which is why Rogerson is making his first appearance at Pitman’s since March of 2015
Rogerson has been seen on Letterman, Conan O’Brian, Comedy Central, Showtime’s 'A Pair of Jokers,' 'Comics Come Home,' and 'Last Comic Standing.' He has appeared in television series including 'Rescue Me' and 'It’s All Relative.'
Keenan is a Boston headliner who works New England clubs including The Comedy Connection, Giggles, Kowloon, Nick’s, Catch a Rising Star, and the Wilbur Theater, as well as The Comedy Studio in New York, and Yuk Yuks in Toronto.
