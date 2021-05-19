I cannot recall a time when there has been so much anticipation around Memorial Day. As we think of all the men and women who have given their lives in service to our country, we must also think about all the essential workers and medical personnel, at all levels, who have and continue to lead us through the COVID pandemic. These men and women have also dedicated service to our country and to all of us.
This year Memorial Day will not just represent the beginning of summer, it will also be the first time many of us feel truly comfortable gathering together without wearing a mask.
What a glorious spring it has been. I adore the tall, thin, elegant tulips clustered around trees and in our gardens. It’s lovely watching as new blossoms of all sorts in red, pink, yellow, white, and various colors quietly sway to the rhythm of the gentle spring winds. As trees begin to bloom their blossoms often bend the branches to the ground as they preen and pose for us, delighted to have their bare branches covered. We stand quietly in admiration of their beauty.
It is also exciting to think of all the cultural and other activities available in the Lakes Region this summer. There is a new vessel on Lake Winnipesaukee, named the Winnipesaukee Spirit. The Spirit has two decks, indoor/outdoor seating, and two small lounge areas and can be chartered or rented for gatherings.
We have all been watching and waiting for the reopening of the Colonial Theater in downtown Laconia. This summer one can enjoy theater and concerts seated in the handsome and elegant interior that has been so carefully brought back to its former grandeur.
My favorite ice cream stands will open. It’s always a question of whether to order pistachio or chocolate. Then, to contemplate one scoop or two? Or just to give in and order a hot chocolate fudge on a few scoops. It all depends, of course, on how much hiking or biking I’ve done in the previous few days. The amount of regret and guilt for giving in to this pleasure.
I associate Memorial Day with cleaning, sorting and organizing. Bringing the summer deck furniture out of the garage, washing down the deck, sweeping the porch. Dressed in summer clothes, with all the windows open, flat trays of assorted plants stand by ready to plant. Memorial Day arrives with a long list of projects to undertake.
Then there is the Memorial Day barbecue. Grilled hamburgers and buns toasted on the grill, accompanied by crisp, salty potato chips and potato salad. A rhubarb pie for dessert. The water isn’t warm enough for swimming, at least for me, yet it’s lovely spending the first afternoon at the beach sitting on the shore reading a book, sipping an iced tea, listening as the water laps up against the shore and looking out across the mountains in the distance without snow on their peaks.
As people are removing their masks, we notice they are smiling. The greetings are warm and friendly. Hugs are loving. I don’t believe there is one of us who will not find the ice cream cones, grilled hamburgers, barbecued chicken or steak will taste just a little bit better this summer. Take a breath and enjoy this glorious time.

