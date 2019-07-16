Regular eye exams are even more important as people reach senior years. After turning 60, several eye diseases may develop that can permanently affect vision. A comprehensive, dilated eye exam by an optometrist or ophthalmologist is necessary to find eye diseases early, when treatment to prevent vision loss proves most effective.
There are warning signs for age-related eye health problems that could cause vision loss, but many eye diseases have no early symptoms. They may develop painlessly, and changes to vision may not be noticed until the condition has already progressed. Of course, see an eye specialist immediately if changes in vision are noticed.
Some vision disorders all seniors should know about:
- Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is an eye disease that affects the macula, the center of the light-sensitive retina at the back of the eye, and causes central vision loss, while peripheral or side vision remains unaffected. The macula allows eyes to see fine detail and colors. Activities like reading, driving, watching TV, and recognizing faces all require good central vision.
- Cataracts are cloudy or opaque areas in the normally clear lens of the eye. Depending upon their size and location, they can interfere with normal vision. Usually cataracts develop in both eyes, but one may be worse than the other. Cataracts can cause blurry vision, decreased contrast sensitivity, dulling of colors, and increased sensitivity to glare.
- Diabetic retinopathy is a condition that occurs in people with diabetes. It is the result of progressive damage to the tiny blood vessels that nourish the retina. These damaged blood vessels leak blood and other fluids that cause retinal tissue to swell and cloud vision. The condition usually affects both eyes. The longer a person has diabetes, the greater the risk for developing diabetic retinopathy. At its most severe, diabetic retinopathy can cause blindness.
- Dry eye is a condition in which a person produces too few or poor-quality tears. Tears maintain the health of the front surface of the eye and provide clear vision. Dry eye is a common and often chronic problem, particularly in seniors.
- Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases characterized by damage to the optic nerve, resulting in vision loss. People with a family history of glaucoma and older adults have a higher risk. Glaucoma can be painless, with no symptoms. It can take away peripheral or side vision.
- Retinal detachment is a tearing or separation of the retina from the underlying tissue, and most often occurs spontaneously due to changes to the gel-like vitreous fluid that fills the back of the eye. Other causes include trauma to the eye or head, health problems like advanced diabetes, and inflammatory eye disorders. If not treated promptly, it can cause permanent vision loss.
Other Conditions Eye Exams Can Reveal About Health
During an eye exam, visual acuity or sharpness, depth perception, eye alignment, and eye movement are tested. Eye drops are used to make pupils larger so an eye specialist can see inside the eyes. In addition to eye health, the specialist may spot other health conditions, too.
- Diabetes: Diabetes affects the small capillaries in the eye’s retina. These blood vessels may leak blood or a yellowish fluid, which may be discovered in an eye exam. If an eye specialist notices this, the person may have a condition called diabetic retinopathy.
- Hypertension: Blood vessels in the eye may exhibit bends, kinks, or tears, which may indicate high blood pressure, a known risk factor for heart disease, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and other illnesses, including blindness.
- Autoimmune disorders: If the eye is inflamed, this may be a sign of Lupus or another disorder.
- High cholesterol: The cornea may have a yellowish appearance or a yellow ring around it which can be a sign of high cholesterol. There also may be plaques in the blood vessels of the retina, which could indicate elevated cholesterol.
- Thyroid disease: One of the signs of thyroid disease are bulging eyes or protruding eyeballs. This condition is also known as Graves Disease.
- Cancer: Just like freckles and melanoma on the skin, people can also get skin cancer of the eye. If seeing a speck in the eye, ask an eye specialist to examine it. The specialist will also check eye color and pattern to make sure everything looks normal.
- Tumors: Eye exams check for blurry vision, improper pupil dilation like one eye dilating more than the other or remaining fixed, and optic nerve color. If something seems irregular, there may be referred to a neurologist.
- Mental Health: People with mental illnesses like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder usually have different eye tracking patterns. Eye specialists can now map those movements through technology.
- Aneurysm: Tell an eye specialist about experiencing blurry vision, eye pain, headaches, or loss of vision. The specialist will check for drooping eyelids, a sign that a blood vessel may have ruptured or is leaking, increased pressure in the eye, bleeding in the retina, and swelling of the optic nerve. Crossed eyes can be a sign of bleeding in the brain, possibly from an aneurysm, or even a stroke.
- Multiple Sclerosis: Most eye tics are benign, but can also be an early indicator of neurological diseases like multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s. An eye specialist can help with early diagnoses by checking for anomalies in the retina and optic nerve.
- Vitamin A Deficiency: Without enough fruits and vegetables in the diet from foods like sweet potatoes, greens, cantaloupe, and carrots, night blindness and vision loss may develop. An eye specialist
will check the surface of the eye for damage. Mention if having trouble seeing at night.
Caregivers at Comfort Keepers can help establish a daily routine with seniors that promotes good health and independent living. They can also help with transportation to and from medical appointments.
For more information about Comfort Keepers, call 603-536-6060 or visit www.comfortkeepers.com/plymouthnh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.