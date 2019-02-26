Most of us have a specific idea of what a heart attack looks like: Someone feels an abrupt, strong pain that causes them to stop in their tracks and clutch their chest.
While some heart attacks do happen suddenly, many start slowly, with pain or discomfort. A person can have symptoms for hours before they even realize they’re having a heart attack. Knowing what signs to look for can save critical time, and it’s important to be aware of the signs:
• Chest discomfort — The chest pain associated with a heart attack doesn’t feel the same for everyone. Some people experience squeezing, discomfort or a feeling of fullness.
• Pain or discomfort throughout the body — Heart attack pain isn’t limited to the chest area. Heart attack symptoms can include soreness in the neck, arms, jaw or back, or a combination of these. Women are more likely than men to experience jaw and back pain when suffering from a heart attack.
• Shortness of breath — Shortness of breath is a heart attack symptom that is not usually recognized as one. However, those vulnerable to heart problems should be aware of any sudden breathing problems, especially if combined with other symptoms.
• Nausea — Lightheadedness, vomiting, cold sweats and nausea are also symptoms that are not often associated with a heart attack, but can signal the onset of one.
Early detection of a heart attack can help prevent damage to the heart, brain and body. If you witness someone having these symptoms, or you feel them yourself, it’s important to call 911 and seek medical attention immediately.
