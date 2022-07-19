Sleep is an integral part of healthy aging, but what happens if a senior loved one has difficulties getting a good night’s rest? While sleep patterns tend to change as individuals age, it’s important to discover if any physical, emotional, cognitive, or medicinal factors are causing the problem.
Insomnia is a disorder that causes persistent problems falling or staying asleep. According to the Sleep Foundation, the following symptoms may indicate insomnia for seniors:
• Difficulty falling or staying asleep
• Waking up early constantly
• Resisting the need to go to bed at a reasonable time
• Inability to feel refreshed after waking up in the morning
• Having issues concentrating during the day
• Relying on pills to fall asleep
If a loved one experiences insomnia symptoms, schedule an appointment with a physician.
Ignoring insomnia can lead to daytime sleepiness and cause irritability, increased risk of falls and accidents, and reduced quality of life. Insomnia may also cause problems with metabolism, mental and cardiovascular health, immune system, and lung function.
Ways to promote healthy sleep for seniors:
Create a peaceful bedtime routine and a “turndown” service, to assist your loved one with preparing for bed. Focus on providing a soothing, reassuring presence. Make sure the bedroom is quiet, dark, and at a comfortable temperature.
2. Assist with dementia-related symptoms
Seniors with dementia may experience “sundowning,” which can cause increased confusion, anxiety, and agitation beginning at dusk and lasting throughout the night. Be proactive and find ways to engage and redirect.
3. Maintain healthy daytime routines
Encourage going to bed and waking up at the same time, avoiding long afternoon naps, eating meals on a regular schedule, and getting regular exercise. Encourage good sleep habits before bed by turning off the tv, engage in conversation or reading.
4. Reduce the risk of a nighttime accident
In addition to dementia, other health conditions, such as Parkinson’s disease, stroke, heart failure, asthma, sleep apnea, diabetes, and urological or gastrointestinal disorders can cause insomnia. Be aware if they need to get up to use the bathroom, etc. they may be at a higher risk of falling.
Visiting Angels provides non-medical assistance in the Lakes Region and can assist with transportation to eye appointments. Please contact us at 603-366-1993 for more information.
