Sleep is an integral part of healthy aging, but what happens if a senior loved one has difficulties getting a good night’s rest? While sleep patterns tend to change as individuals age, it’s important to discover if any physical, emotional, cognitive, or medicinal factors are causing the problem.

Insomnia is a disorder that causes persistent problems falling or staying asleep. According to the Sleep Foundation, the following symptoms may indicate insomnia for seniors:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.