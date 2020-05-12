MEREDITH — Stewart’s Ambulance Service and its parent company, Transformative Healthcare, have launched the Transformative Healthcare Foundation of Northern New England to support New Hampshire and Maine charities and families with young children facing serious illnesses.
Justin Van Etten, chairman of Stewart’s Ambulance Service, will serve as board chair of the Foundation. Van Etten has signed a contract to extend his service with Stewart’s and Transformative through at least 2024, and will make the foundation a main focus of his continued senior leadership role with the companies.
In its first round of grant recipients, the Transformative Healthcare Foundation of Northern New England will be working to support children and families impacted by the COVID virus. This will include grants to help several families in which parents are prevented from working during this pandemic due to their children’s immunocompromised status.
The Foundation will also be making grants to:
• First Star Tonight in Plymouth, which serves the chronically and terminally ill children and young adults of the Pemi-Baker Valley.
• Camp Meridian/CHaD at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, N.H.
• The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland, Maine.
• and the Maine chapter of Camp Postcard (Police Officers Striving To Create And Reinforce Dreams)
Additionally, the foundation has earmarked funding to cover medical and living expenses for families of frontline healthcare workers in New Hampshire and Maine who have been infected with the novel coronavirus.
Van Etten, a father of two young children, said: “In this business, we see so many heartbreaking circumstances where families are working through all of the issues that come along with serious illness. These situations are overwhelmingly stressful, they are often accompanied by significant financial stress, and this is where we want to help.”
Stewart’s is committed to funding the Foundation with 1 percent of its revenue, which will enable it to make grants totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars annually.
Transformative Healthcare Chairman Charles T. Lelon said: “At the heart of our mission is serving our neighbor. We are always looking for ways to use our growing resources to support the charitable needs of neighbors. When Justin shared his vision for the Foundation, we were all in.”
The Foundation is accepting suggestions for future New Hampshire and Maine grant recipients, both needy families facing health crises, frontline healthcare workers impacted by COVID-19, and local charitable organizations. The Foundation may be reached by email at foundation@transformativehc.com or P.O. Box 1399, Meredith, N.H. 03253.
Of the initial round of grants to support families of healthcare workers coping with coronavirus, Lelon said: “These people have always been heroic, and the pandemic has brought their selfless courage into stark relief as they daily put themselves in harm's way to keep the rest of us healthy. We need to do everything we can to support them and their families. We’re deeply grateful for our loyal and growing base of hospital and municipal customers across Maine and New Hampshire that is enabling us to launch this initiative.’’
Stewart’s Ambulance Service has served Northern New England for more than 35 years and provides primary 911 service to 10 communities: Center Harbor, Meredith, Moultonborough, Sandwich, Somersworth, Tuftonboro, and Wolfeboro in New Hampshire and Berwick, Eliot, and Kittery in Maine. Stewart’s also provides service to Concord Hospital, Exeter Hospital, Franklin Hospital, Frisbee Hospital, Huggins Hospital, Lakes Region General Hospital, Maine Medical Center, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, Speare Hospital, and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. Stewart’s is continuing to evaluate future expansion opportunities in both states.
