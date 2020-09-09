MANCHESTER — The American Red Cross is seeking people of all races and ethnicities to give blood to help ensure a blood supply as diverse as the patients who depend on it.
To make an appointment, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-RED CROSS, or ask Alexa.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Antibody tests will identify individuals who may qualify to be convalescent plasma donors. Convalescent plasma is collected from COVID-19 survivors and may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff have been implemented. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving and are required to wear a face covering or mask.
To learn more and sign up to host a
blood drive this fall or winter, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Carroll County
Wolfeboro
Wednesday, Sept. 16, noon-5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 388 North Main St.
Grafton County
Plymouth
Wednesday, Sept. 16, 12:30-6 p.m., Common Man Inn, 231 Main St.
Bristol
Tuesday, Sept. 22, 1-6 p.m., Marian Center, 17 West Shore Road
Belknap County
Gilford
Saturday, Sept. 19, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 18 Wesley Way
Tilton
Saturday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road
Laconia
Friday, Sept. 25, 12:30-6 p.m., Leavitt Park House, 334 Elm St.
New Hampton
Saturday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., New Hampton Safety Complex, 26 Intervale Drive
Meredith
Wednesday, Sept. 30, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Meredith Office Complex, 8 Maple St., Suite 1
