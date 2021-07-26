Dealing with the ups and downs of this past year, individuals depended on a variety of coping mechanisms. Unfortunately, smoking may have been one of those mechanisms. According to the CDC, “despite significant progress, tobacco use remains the leading preventable cause of death and disease in the US. The good news is that 7 out of 10 smokers want to quit smoking” (https://bit.ly/cdcNHtobacco). The other good news is that Granite Staters have options if they want to quit using tobacco, and these resources are available right NOW and for FREE.
You could start at Quit Now New Hampshire, https://quitnownh.org, where Granite Staters just need to call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) to access the assistance of a specially trained Quit Coach. A Quit Coach can help in choosing between nicotine replacement medications (if that is a pathway one wishes to take) and design a quit plan as well as provide different methods to stop cravings and techniques to avoid triggers. Quit Now-NH also makes available information specific to certain groups more vulnerable to tobacco use, such as pregnant women, veterans/military members, youth and young adults.
In recent years, e-cigarettes and vaping has become more prevalent and pervasive across the country, with NH being no exception. These particular types of tobacco products are more frequently used by youth and young adults, with 38.9 percent of Winnipesaukee Region high school-aged students having self-reported using an electronic vapor product in the past 30 days on the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS). Young people can now access My Life, My Quit, https://mylifemyquit.org, a program aimed at youth who vape to aid them in their tobacco cessation process, and all it takes is a text or call to 855-891-9989 to talk with a coach to start them on the journey to become smoke-free.
Perhaps you are someone trying to inform others about the benefits of being tobacco-free. There are campaigns and resources out there to help with that as well. There is the national campaign from the CDC: “Tips from Former Smokers” (www.cdc.gov/tobacco/campaign/tips) as well as the regionally located Northern New England Poison Center (www.nnepc.org) which has free materials for download. Additionally, there is the NH-based campaign “Save Your Breath” which is dedicated to educating on what happens when you vape and how vaping and using e-cigarettes is still putting tobacco into your body (https://saveyourbreathnh.org).
It has been established by the CDC that in NH “evidence-based, statewide tobacco control programs that are comprehensive, sustained, and accountable have been shown to reduce the number of people who smoke, as well as tobacco-related diseases and deaths. For every dollar spent on tobacco prevention, states can reduce tobacco-related health care expenditures and hospitalizations by up to $55. The longer and more states invest, the larger the reductions in youth and adult smoking” (https://bit.ly/cdcNHtobacco). So, what does this really mean for Granite Staters?
It means that individuals are more likely to quit smoking and stay tobacco-free if they have access to FDA-approved cessation medications, regular support, and reliable counseling. The state of NH has endeavored to provide multiple opportunities to boost demand for tobacco cessation through increased access, improved availability, and greater awareness of services, supports, and tools that can help those seeking to stop smoking and become tobacco-free. It also means that publicly-funded smoking cessation programs are significantly effective and increasingly imperative in aiding individuals in becoming tobacco-free, abstaining from tobacco use, and deterring others from even starting.
Tobacco use continues to be a major leading cause of preventable death and disability in the US (https://bit.ly/cdcNHtobacco), and it has profound impacts on the country’s population, public health, healthcare systems, and economic welfare. Here in NH, legislators recognize this need for tobacco awareness and smoking cessation programs by consistently approving funding within the state plan to support these programs. What’s more, the NH Tobacco Prevention & Cessation Program (www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/tobacco) ensures that whatever information, campaigns, and programs are made available and accessible to individuals within the Granite State are also comprehensive and evidence-based to guarantee the best outcomes possible for abstinence from tobacco use.
