PLYMOUTH — Pemi-Baker Community Health is taking preventative measures and testing their field staff for COVID-19. A team from the National Guard completed the tests last week for staff who come in contact with clients at home as well as therapists and administrative assistants working in the office.
“Our field staff are continuing to provide the much-needed skilled services to our hospice and home care patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. The patients we serve are able to remain at home due to our home visits that are being made by our dedicated team that consists of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, licensed nursing assistants, physical therapists, occupational therapists, social workers and chaplains. It’s very important to keep our clients safe and that we do not have any staff that are asymptomatic spreaders,” said Ernest Roy, PT, DPT, clinical supervisor, PBCH Home Health.
For more information about Pemi-Baker Community Health, visit pbhha.org, call 603-536-2232, or email info@pbhha.org.
