Emilee

Emilee Guyette from Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene was named a 2021 NH Healthcare Hero. (Courtesy photo/NH Healthcare Heroes)

CONCORD — New Hampshire’s healthcare sector employs over 60,000 people. From doctors and dentists to paramedics and physician assistants, this massive network of dedicated individuals keep us safe, heal us and comprise a critical safety net. For its third year, the NH Healthcare Heroes effort plans to honor the dedication, courage and commitment of those working in healthcare through an online nomination process, which is now open and runs through Sept. 16.

The work can be both rewarding and challenging and many in healthcare continue to perform jobs and tasks that fall outside of their job description. Job shortages and the pandemic exacerbated the challenges and there is a great need to ensure that those in healthcare are recognized and appreciated for the essential services they provide. That’s at the heart of the mission of the Healthcare Heroes initiative.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.