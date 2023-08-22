MEREDITH — Speare Memorial Hospital will open its new MedCheck Urgent Care on Friday, Aug. 25, from 3 to 5 p.m.. for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house. The public is invited to stop by 178 Daniel Webster Hwy to tour the facility, enjoy light refreshments and get to know the team before the urgent care opens in coming weeks.

Speare Memorial Hospital successfully opened its first MedCheck Urgent Care six years ago in Plymouth.

