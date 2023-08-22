MEREDITH — Speare Memorial Hospital will open its new MedCheck Urgent Care on Friday, Aug. 25, from 3 to 5 p.m.. for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house. The public is invited to stop by 178 Daniel Webster Hwy to tour the facility, enjoy light refreshments and get to know the team before the urgent care opens in coming weeks.
Speare Memorial Hospital successfully opened its first MedCheck Urgent Care six years ago in Plymouth.
Recognizing the need for accessible and timely medical care, the hospital is pleased to unveil its newest addition to the healthcare landscape. This brand-new urgent care facility is equipped with the tools needed to improve the overall healthcare experience for residents of Meredith, its surrounding communities and visitors.
MedCheck Urgent Care will provide easy access to medical services with extended evening and weekend hours, alleviating long waits in emergency rooms for non-life-threatening conditions.
The trained medical professionals and support staff at MedCheck will provide expert care and guidance in treating a wide range of medical conditions, from minor injuries and illnesses to more complex, but not life-threatening, ailments. The staff is dedicated to delivering compassionate care, fostering a welcoming and supportive environment for patients and their families.
Orthopedic services will be available soon, and later this year, a suite of Speare medical services, including OB/GYN, pediatrics and general surgery, will be available to address the community's diverse needs.
MedCheck Urgent Care in Meredith represents a significant step forward in meeting the community's immediate healthcare needs. By offering convenient access, comprehensive services and a patient-centric approach, the center provides a valuable resource for individuals seeking prompt medical attention.
As the only urgent care facility in Meredith, Speare continues to serve its surrounding communities by providing timely and efficient healthcare solutions where we can all achieve optimal health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.