BEDFORD — The American Cancer Society named Melanie Shokal of Alexandria, the 2023 Volunteer Event Chair for the statewide Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of NH 2023-24.
“Melanie’s passion for both the mission and critical fundraising, combined with her leadership and vision, will be a powerful force in leading volunteers and stakeholders forward,” said Cydney Dodge, immediate past chair of MSABCNH. “I have full confidence in Mel’s ability to amplify our efforts in expanding the statewide impact.”
Melanie is a 23-year volunteer for the American Cancer Society and a 3-year breast cancer survivor.
She shares “To reach our goal of statewide engagement with Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of NH, we need to make connections in as many communities as we can across this state. This means we need people — we need volunteers. Being involved with Making Strides gives people the opportunity to support those facing cancer, to honor a loved one or to celebrate survivors.”
For more than two decades, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer has united communities in the fight against this deadly disease and funded breakthrough research, 24/7 support for breast cancer patients, and access to lifesaving screenings. Today, Making Strides is the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation.
The mission of the American Cancer Society is to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.
