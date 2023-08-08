Melanie Shokal

Melanie Shokal

BEDFORD — The American Cancer Society named Melanie Shokal of Alexandria, the 2023 Volunteer Event Chair for the statewide Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of NH 2023-24.

“Melanie’s passion for both the mission and critical fundraising, combined with her leadership and vision, will be a powerful force in leading volunteers and stakeholders forward,” said Cydney Dodge, immediate past chair of MSABCNH. “I have full confidence in Mel’s ability to amplify our efforts in expanding the statewide impact.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.