LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center’s biggest annual fundraising event is the online Mental Health Awareness Auction. The 11th annual Auction takes place this year Oct. 12-26. All proceeds support the high-quality services provided by LRMHC each year.

LRMHC is accepting donations of high-quality items, gift cards, and certificates for local services. If you have any original, handmade items, paintings, or photographs, consider promoting your creativity and craftsmanship through the auction. Your name or business will be listed on the auction page and in the LRMHC 2022 Annual Report. Local items can be picked up by LRMHC staff, or items can be mailed to 40 Beacon St. East, Laconia, NH 03246. The deadline for these tax-deductible donations is Friday, Sept.30.

