LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center’s biggest annual fundraising event is the online Mental Health Awareness Auction. The 11th annual Auction takes place this year Oct. 12-26. All proceeds support the high-quality services provided by LRMHC each year.
LRMHC is accepting donations of high-quality items, gift cards, and certificates for local services. If you have any original, handmade items, paintings, or photographs, consider promoting your creativity and craftsmanship through the auction. Your name or business will be listed on the auction page and in the LRMHC 2022 Annual Report. Local items can be picked up by LRMHC staff, or items can be mailed to 40 Beacon St. East, Laconia, NH 03246. The deadline for these tax-deductible donations is Friday, Sept.30.
Go to lrmhc.org/donations to fill out a quick online donation form. For more information, contact LRMHC’s Marketing Coordinator Sam Shiel by emailing sshiel@lrmhc.org or calling 603-524-1100 x219.
Lakes Region Mental Health Center is the community mental health center serving 24 towns in Belknap and southern Grafton Counties. A private, non-profit corporation, LRMHC has two campuses, in Laconia and Plymouth, that serve over 4,000 people each year. LRMHC provides emergency services 24 hours a day, seven days a week to anyone in the community experiencing a mental health crisis, regardless of their ability to pay. The need for mental health services continues to grow. Those at Lakes Region Mental Health Center will always strive to provide their patients with the best quality of care possible.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 603-524-1100 or visit www.lrmhc.org.
