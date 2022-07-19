PLYMOUTH — Martha Swats was recently honored as part of the Comfort Keepers’ President’s Club during the 2022 Comfort Keepers Leadership Connect Conference in Anaheim, California. The President’s Club award is presented to the top 25 Comfort Keepers franchisees whose local franchises have generated the highest revenue in the previous year within a single territory.
“To be recognized at the national level is a special achievement,” notes Swats. “I am proud to accept this award, and it’s an honor to own a local business that can elevate the human spirit of seniors and other adult clients. We work hard to help our clients achieve a more purposeful life, no matter their age or acuity.”
