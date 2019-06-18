MEREDITH — Author, educator and speaker Kimberly C. Paul is bringing her Live Well Die Well Tour to New Hampshire in June. Paul has been traveling across the U.S. to encourage people to create end-of-life plans and reclaim death as a human experience, not a medical event.
The topic of her cross country speaking tour, TEDx talk, and new book stems from her journey with grief and loss following the death of her boyfriend, a 30-year old FBI agent. She then spent 20 years working with hospice patients and watching them and their families handle death. “One of the greatest lessons I’ve ever learned from the dying is that time is not measured by length,” she said, “but measured by depth.”
Paul will present Truth-Sharing and Story-Catching on June 21, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Home Care Hospice & Palliative Care Annual Meeting at Church Landing, Mills Fall at the Lake, 281 Daniel Webster Highway.
Paul’s mission is to change the taboo subject of death and dying into a gift of connection with family and friends. Her book 'Bridging the Gap: Life Lessons from the Dying' will be available for author signing. The Live Well Die Well Tour in New Hampshire is supported by the Home Care, Hospice & Palliative Care Alliance of New Hampshire, in coordination with home care and hospice programs across the state.
For a full calendar of her tour, visit www.deathbydesign.com/events.
