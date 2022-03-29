LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center recently received a $20,000 grant from the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. The grant will help fund training for child & family clinicians that treat complex trauma-related conditions in children.
“Trauma experienced by children and youth is a pervasive and serious public health issue that requires a coordinated response from health and mental health providers. When needed, a mental health professional trained in evidence-based trauma treatment can help children and families cope with the impact of traumatic events and move toward recovery. We are so grateful of partners like the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction that support the important work we do in our communities,” said Maggie Pritchard, CEO of Lakes Region Mental Health Center.
The Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Inc. is designated by the State of New Hampshire as the community mental health center serving Belknap and southern Grafton Counties. A private, non-profit corporation, LRMHC has two campuses, in Laconia and Plymouth that serves over 4,000 children, families, adults and older adults each year.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 603-524-1100 or visit lrmhc.org.
For more information about the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, visit childrensauction.com or call 603-527-0999.
