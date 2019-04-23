FRANKLIN — The Peabody Home will be offering a free Caregiver Survival Workshop on Tuesday evenings, 6-7:30 p.m., on April 30, May 7, 14, 21, and 28, and June 4, at 24 Peabody Place in Franklin.
The workshops are open to anyone interested in and/or caring for someone with dementia. The classes will include information, tips to deal with common difficulties, and time to ask questions and/or share experiences.
There are six sessions and, while participants do not need to attend each one, they do build upon one another.
Session 1 is Exploring Dementia: Let's Hear What the Experts Say. Session 2 — The Dance of the Caregiver Caring for the Person with Dementia: You Are In This Together. Session 3 — Stages of Dementia (Early): I Feel Lost, Am I Losing Myself? Session 4 — Stages of Dementia (Mid): Communication Is Falling Apart. Session 5 — Stages of Dementia (Late): I Can't Do It Anymore; He Doesn't Recognize Me. Session 6 — Living with Dementia: Finding Moments of Joy, Dying With Dementia; Let Me Go.
Attendees will have access to a list of several resources for more information, along with access to the Caregiver Survival Guide from the Care Blazers, a better understanding of what to expect, and tools to help caregivers cope and be more effective as the disease progresses.
Cheryl Barnes, RN, a certified dementia practitioner and certified Alzheimer’s disease and dementia care trainer, will facilitate the workshops. She has nearly 40 years’ experience in geriatrics and dementia.
For more information, visit www.peabodyhome.org/single-post/Dementia-Course. To register, call Teresa at 603-934-3718.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.