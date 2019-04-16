LACONIA — More than 20 years ago, Hyundai and a group of New England-area dealers joined the fight against pediatric cancer by launching a local initiative to support the Jimmy Fund at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The initiative grew to become Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer.
In efforts to do its part, Irwin Hyundai has donated a percentage of each Hyundai sale at its Laconia dealership during the month of March. Irwin Hyundai was able to donate $4,522 to Hyundai Hope On Wheels.
Less than 4 percent of federal research funding for cancer is designated for pediatrics. Hyundai Hope On Wheels was established to fill that void, and Irwin Hyundai is helping to raise awareness while donating life-saving research funds and celebrating the lives of children affected by this disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.