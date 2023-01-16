January is National Blood Donor Month.

January is National Blood Donor Month. (Courtesy image)

My brother Joe was four years younger than me and without any jealousy I can say he was the family’s favorite. He was kind and quick with a smile and joke. He would tease you in such a way that you couldn’t get mad at him but would laugh with him until your belly was sore.

At 17, Joe was diagnosed with melanoma. By 20, he had several operations, one of which nicked an artery in his neck. He needed 11 units of life saving blood. He was my baby brother, and I would do anything for him including giving every drop of blood I had to save him. Since that surgery, my mom and I have worked to repay those who gave those 11 units of blood that saved my brother by donating blood whenever we could. I am sure we have given well over 11 units, but I can’t imagine a family having their “Joe” needing blood and not having it, so we keep donating. It became a way to honor and remember the kindness of my brother.

