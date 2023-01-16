My brother Joe was four years younger than me and without any jealousy I can say he was the family’s favorite. He was kind and quick with a smile and joke. He would tease you in such a way that you couldn’t get mad at him but would laugh with him until your belly was sore.
At 17, Joe was diagnosed with melanoma. By 20, he had several operations, one of which nicked an artery in his neck. He needed 11 units of life saving blood. He was my baby brother, and I would do anything for him including giving every drop of blood I had to save him. Since that surgery, my mom and I have worked to repay those who gave those 11 units of blood that saved my brother by donating blood whenever we could. I am sure we have given well over 11 units, but I can’t imagine a family having their “Joe” needing blood and not having it, so we keep donating. It became a way to honor and remember the kindness of my brother.
Joe did not survive his cancer but was able to be part of the experimental trial that has become used more successfully today to treat melanoma. Thanks to those 11 blood donors, Joe had two more good years with his family and friends to say goodbye.
January is National Blood Donor Month. If you have a “Joe” in your life, or know someone with a "Joe," consider donating this month. To find a blood drive near you, visit the redcross.org. Every unit helps.
