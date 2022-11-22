KRISTINA CARR

By KRISTINA CARR, APRN

Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health

PLYMOUTH — When living with a serious illness, it’s important to know that feeling easily and constantly tired— or fatigued — is a common symptom. In fact, many people experience fatigue, no matter if they are living with cancer, COPD, kidney disease, or another serious illness. Fatigue may make you or your loved one feel forgetful and unable to stay focused or have energy to do everyday things. This may include activities like seeing friends, pursuing hobbies, or even pursuing treatment for the serious illness.

While fatigue is not always easy to recognize, learning about its symptoms is a good place to start. Since fatigue can impact quality of life, it is important to get it under control so that you or your loved one can start to feel better. If you aren’t sure where to start or need support along the way, palliative care from Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health can help.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.