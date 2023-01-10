Huasta House of Hope

Left to right, Kepler Padilla, Grand Knight Laconia Council 428, Knights of Columbus, Cesar Vallejos, administrator Huasta House of Hope and Brother Knight of Laconia Council 428, Diane Monico RN, parishioner of Saint Andre Bessette Parish, cutting the ribbon for the clinic in the Huasta House of Hope Center, Huasta, Ancash, Peru. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Kepler Padilla, the Grand Knight of Laconia Council 428 of the Knights of Columbus and founder of Huasta House of Hope in the Andes of Peru, traveled to be with the children and seniors of the home that has been run and funded by Council 428 of the Knights of Columbus with generous contributions from the parishioners of St. Andre Bessette Parish and the readers of the Laconia Daily Sun. Accompanying him on the trip was Diane Monico, a registered nurse and parishioner of St. Andre Bessette Parish.

The trip was timed to welcome and meet with the incoming mayor of Huasta, and to continue a custom of gift-giving hot chocolate and sweet breads, which is celebrated just prior to Christmas. With 89 children registered to attend the festivities, over 162 children and parents attended in addition to over 37 seniors who rely on the home for their weekday meals. While the children were given toys corresponding to their age, 37 seniors were presented with warm blankets to help them brave the cold Andes climate.

