Left to right, Kepler Padilla, Grand Knight Laconia Council 428, Knights of Columbus, Cesar Vallejos, administrator Huasta House of Hope and Brother Knight of Laconia Council 428, Diane Monico RN, parishioner of Saint Andre Bessette Parish, cutting the ribbon for the clinic in the Huasta House of Hope Center, Huasta, Ancash, Peru. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — Kepler Padilla, the Grand Knight of Laconia Council 428 of the Knights of Columbus and founder of Huasta House of Hope in the Andes of Peru, traveled to be with the children and seniors of the home that has been run and funded by Council 428 of the Knights of Columbus with generous contributions from the parishioners of St. Andre Bessette Parish and the readers of the Laconia Daily Sun. Accompanying him on the trip was Diane Monico, a registered nurse and parishioner of St. Andre Bessette Parish.
The trip was timed to welcome and meet with the incoming mayor of Huasta, and to continue a custom of gift-giving hot chocolate and sweet breads, which is celebrated just prior to Christmas. With 89 children registered to attend the festivities, over 162 children and parents attended in addition to over 37 seniors who rely on the home for their weekday meals. While the children were given toys corresponding to their age, 37 seniors were presented with warm blankets to help them brave the cold Andes climate.
All of this is a result of the generosity of the people of our area. There will be a need for medication to serve the children and seniors who will be using the clinic. The cost for each visit by a physician or dentist has been set at $20 U.S. If you wish to donate to make this program grow or to guarantee medical and dental visits to the residents, you can do so by becoming a donor by going to huastahouseofhope.org, and click the “Donate” button or by sending your contribution to Huasta House of Hope, P.O. Box 662, Laconia, NH. Huasta House of Hope is a 501c3 nonprofit so all contributions are tax deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.