FRANKLIN — In November, the community observes Veterans Day, held on the anniversary of the end of World War I. It’s a time to appreciate the work performed by those who served, or are still serving, the country. It’s a time to recognize that Veterans are a diverse population with different healthcare needs.
“We are proud to be members of the We Honor Veterans program,” said Krystin Albert, director of home care and hospice. “The training available through the organization helps our staff to be better prepared to offer resources, identify needs, and ensure the Veterans we care for are treated with dignity and acknowledgment of their unique health care needs.”
Needs can be as simple as recognition of their service or respecting their privacy by not receiving public attention.
“When we admit a person onto service, we do ask if they are a Veteran,” Albert said. “Knowing their status, branch of service and deployment history can help us offer a patient benefits they have earned as a Veteran. It can give us insight into the culture of the branch they served with and help us understand special hazards associated with some deployments. We may need to look for issues like post-traumatic stress disorder, or exposure to chemical and physical hazards.”
Veterans are at higher risk for PTSD, mental health disorders, traumatic brain injuries, and chronic pain. Studies show Veterans who served in the same conflict have specific needs, whether that be Agent Orange exposure during the Vietnam War, hearing loss and tinnitus for Korean War Veterans, or respiratory illnesses from chemical, dust, and particulate matter for Veterans who served in Afghanistan. Veterans are unique in that they may have experienced a stressful combat environment, regimented daily routines, and prolonged separation from their families and loved ones, before readjusting to civilian life.
For more information, call Franklin VNA & Hospice at 603-934-3454, or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
