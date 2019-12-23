FRANKLIN — Residents of the New Hampshire Veterans Home, Peabody Home, Mountain Ridge Center and Golden Crest were visited by a group of carolers from Franklin VNA & Hospice, and students from the Franklin High School band. Ariel Braggins, music director at the high school, led students playing guitars and flutes among other instruments as they brought holiday cheer to area residents, with the Franklin VNA & Hospice carolers.
“This is our third year caroling for the residents at those centers, and you can tell it really means so much to them,” said Sharolyn Fortin, volunteer coordinator at Franklin VNA & Hospice. “In planning our caroling with Peabody Home, we came upon the addition of the students and both groups felt it would be good for both the students and the residents. We hope we’ve introduced a new tradition.”
Residents at Peabody Home turned out for the holiday songs with a tray of treats for the musicians. “Residents sang along with us or moved to the music, you can tell that music reaches us in a way that other types of interactions don’t,” Fortin said.
"Our residents enjoyed the festive musical entertainment," said Angela Mundy, director of activities at Peabody Home. "Partnering with FVNA has been so beneficial this year, we look forward to other collaborations in 2020."
“We are so thankful for the opportunity to interact with residents at all the centers near us,” said Fortin, “Often those who live in a long term care center aren’t seen as much in the community because of mobility or fragile health, but they are a huge part of what makes our area special. Bringing together all three generations builds a sense of community, and that strengthens all of us.”
For more information, call Franklin VNA & Hospice at 603-934-3454 or visit FranklinVNA.org.
