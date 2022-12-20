Donald E. Carey

Donald E. Carey

GILFORD — On December 19, 2022, Donald Carey, loved by many, died peacefully after a long illness at his home in Gilford, surrounded by family. He was a joy to be with during this period and his appreciation, love and gratefulness for his wife Barb and his family was expressed daily. He was 93 years old, born in Schenectady, New York, to Salvation Army officers Faith and Edward (Ted) Carey.

He is survived by his first wife (as Don liked to say) of 71 years, Barbara; and by their children, Ted, Brenda, Blythe, Ewing and Gita; along with 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. His sister Connie passed away this year, but he is survived by their sister Flo.

