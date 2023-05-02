From left, Kevin McCarthy, chief administrative officer, Concord Hospital —Franklin and Laconia; Paulette Adams, gift shop volunteer; Jana McCourty Bunker, gift shop manager; and Kourtney Soucey, director, patient & family services. (Courtesy photo)
CONCORD, N.H. – Concord Hospital - Laconia recently celebrated the re-opening of its gift shop, signifying a return to normalcy following the pandemic. Located on the first floor of the hospital, the gift shop is staffed by volunteers and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering an assortment of unique gifts and food options.
“The re-opening of the gift shop makes the organization feel a bit more alive now that the pandemic is behind us,” commented Kevin McCarthy, chief administrative officer, Concord Hospital - Franklin and Laconia. “I want to thank Jana McCourty Bunker and her team, as well as our IT folks, for all their hard work with getting the new space set up. I have received several comments over the past several months concerning the gift shop and the hope that we could offer it again. Now that it’s open, I see a level of excitement that this is one more sign of a return to normalcy for our staff.”
Concord Hospital - Laconia is actively seeking volunteers to work at the gift shop. If you are interested, contact Heidi Smith, community affairs coordinator, at 603-737-6752, or visit concordhospital.org/careers-training for additional information.
