LACONIA — The Community Wellness Center is more than just a place to physically better your life; it’s a place that also betters your mental health. While the Wellness Center is there for health and fitness, it is also a place to feel at home and know that people care about you and your general well being.
The Community Wellness Center is a nonprofit organization available to serve the health and fitness needs of everyone. It’s not just a gym; it’s a place where folks can go for a workout that’s safe and supervised by a medical health professional. Those looking to start an exercise program, no matter their stage in life, can feel comfortable knowing there is medical staff on site to monitor the clients. CWC is staffed by emergency medical technicians and advanced emergency medical technicians. The center is currently open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
