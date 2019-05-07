ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care and LRGHealthcare representatives recently gathered to show support for the 3rd Annual Bridge to Recovery Walk, to be held at Franklin Regional Hospital on Sunday, June 2. Pictured, from left, are Dr. Raymond Suarez, LRGHealthcare Behavioral Health; Alfred Archambault, Alton location ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care manager; Dr. Paul F. Racicot, LRGHealthcare recovery clinic and event chair; Ann Nichols, Lakes Region Mental Health Center director of development and public relations; Randal Hinds, ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care manager; and Kevin W. Donovan, LRGHealthcare president and chief executive officer. (Courtesy photo)