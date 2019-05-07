FRANKLIN — All are welcome to attend the 3rd Annual LRGHealthcare Bridge to Recovery Walk on Sunday, June 2 at Franklin Regional Hospital.
This family-friendly event will bring the community to raise awareness and funds to support those struggling with, or recovering from, substance use or mental illness.
LRGHealthcare is grateful to ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care, Water Sponsor. Sponsorship opportunities with recognition benefits are still available, and many community members have registered to walk. Teams in honor of a loved one are encouraged.
The two-mile walk will begin and end at Franklin Regional Hospital. Registration starts at 10 a.m., followed by a 10:30 a.m., and the walk at 11 a.m.
Following the walk will be a springtime lunch celebration on the FRH lawn, courtesy of Boomer’s Barbecue. The festivities will include music and face painting.
“LRGHealthcare is committed to working with our community partners to help those who are struggling with mental illness, substance use, or both,” said LRGHealthcare President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin W. Donovan. “In partnership with the Lakes Region Mental Health Center and Navigating Recovery, we look forward to hosting the third annual Bridge to Recovery Walk at FRH on June 2. We encourage everyone in the community to join us for a nice walk, a delicious lunch, music & celebration - all while raising funds for a very important cause.”
Registration for the walk is $20, and includes lunch. Walkers who raise at least $100 will receive an event sport pack. Children 10 and under are free. There will be contests for largest team, most spirited team, and most money raised by a team. Winners in each category will receive a gift.
Other sponsors for the walk include Stroll Sponsor Franklin Regional Hospital Auxiliary; Shuffle Sponsor Franklin Savings Bank; Balloon Sponsor Dr. Friend & Dr. Suarez and their families; and Community Partners Granite State Glass and Patrick’s Pub & Eatery.
To learn more about the Bridge to Recovery Walk, call 603-527-7063, email philanthropy@lrgh.org, or visit lrgh.org.
