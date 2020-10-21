FRANKLIN — Franklin VNA & Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., will have a drive-thru flu clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Registration is required, call 934-3454 to reserve your spot, or ask any questions.
Masks required. No need to leave your car.
All insurances accepted except Cigna. Cigna and self-pay $34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.