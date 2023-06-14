Yes, she names them

This column is adapted from the prologue to Carole Soule's book, "Yes, I Name Them," available in September. Soule shares her 26-acre Loudon farm with husband Bruce and a herd of Scottish Highland cattle.

The 1957 Sears Christmas Book offers a pony — not a little girl’s toy — a living pony. Carole hunts for the page with his picture. The accompanying text says the pony will be shipped in a crate, which doesn’t seem strange, but the price does. The pony costs $179. She’s never seen that kind of money, but she can imagine it as a fluffy pile of green.

In Sunday School she learned that happiness only happens when you make room for it.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.