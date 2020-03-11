MEREDITH — Explore the world of melted glass in a fast-paced workshop at The League of NH Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Sunday, March 15, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., that will introduce the glass student to the techniques, materials, and equipment used to create a beautiful glass landscape.
Create an original work using a full range of glass colors in sheet, various sizes of frit, strangers, and a variety of kiln techniques to create depth in your image. Many fused glass landscape examples will be on display. Safety, kiln firing, glass cutting, and cold working techniques will be covered. An information packet will also be included. We will be using Bullseye glass COE 90 and other equipment to cut, grind, and shape your glass. Come prepared to work hard and have fun!
Tuition is $140 per person with no additional materials fee. Space is limited. Preregistration is required for each class.
To register or inquire about the class, call (603) 279-7920 or stop into the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, NH.
For more details, visit their website at http://meredith.nhcrafts.org or Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/nhcraft/
