PLYMOUTH — In celebration of National Pastoral/Spiritual Care Week, Pemi-Baker Community Health would like to acknowledge and thank Guy Tillson, MDiv, MA for being our Hospice Chaplain, an integral part of our hospice team. This year’s theme is ‘Collaborative Health Care: Chaplains Complete the Picture.’ By collaborating to provide holistic interdisciplinary care, our patients and families directly benefit from his presence and spiritual care services.
What a Home Care Chaplain Does
A home care chaplain is a professionally trained clergy member who supports patients and staff with spiritual and religious concerns. He or she is clinically trained to help navigate the healthcare experience. Chaplains have similar skill sets to social workers, but are specially trained to support belief systems across faiths and cultures. In order to better meet the needs of patients, chaplains receive more than 1,600 hours of training focused specifically in healthcare settings.
Chaplains act not only as spiritual counselors, but as advocates for patients and staff. Dedicated chaplains influence better decisions about care, improve clinical outcomes, and enhance staff morale. The trust they establish with patients transfers to other members of the care team, leading to better care and better outcomes.
Expert guidance during serious illness (Palliative Care) A serious illness in your family includes coping with symptoms, stress and uncertainty. The experienced team from PBCH Palliative Care provides guidance and support focused on relieving physical, emotional and spiritual suffering of the patient as well as their entire family — so patients and families can enjoy life to the fullest despite the illness.
Expert guidance during life’s final months (Hospice Care) The final months of life can be more fulfilling if you or a loved one can focus on goals and wishes. The experienced team from PBCH Hospice Care will guide you with receiving expert medical care, as well as emotional and spiritual support.
Because chaplains are unbiased and part of the care team, they are valuable in providing a safe harbor and bridging difficult conversations. Guy Tillson, Chaplain at Pemi-Baker Community Health says, “Our most fundamental human condition is when we come face-to-face with our own mortality. As chaplains, we walk into some dark places and help bring in light.”
If you have more questions about Palliative Care, Hospice Care or what a home health Chaplain can do for you and your family, please call Pemi-Baker Community Health for more information today.
With over 50 years of experience, serving clients from 22 towns in central and northern New Hampshire, Pemi-Baker Community Health is committed to creating healthier communities. Services include at-home healthcare (VNA), hospice and palliative care, on-site physical and occupational therapy and aquatic therapy in their 90-degree therapy pool.
•••
PBCH is located at 101 Boulder Point Drive, Plymouth, NH. To contact us please call: 603-536-2232 or email: info@pbhha.org Visit our website: www.pbhha.org and like our Facebook Page: @PBCH4
