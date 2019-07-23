LACONIA – Central New Hampshire VNA and Hospice is announcing that they have partnered with Franklin Savings Bank to help bring better health and more health education to residents of the Lakes Region. Thanks to a generous grant from Franklin Savings Bank, Central is able to offer free blood pressure clinics to previously underserved communities.
For the first time, citizens and visitors to Bristol and Gilford can find a free clinic at a convenient location. On Wednesday, July 31 and Wednesday, August 28 from noon to 1 p.m., a Central VNA nurse will be in the FSB lobby in Gilford located at 11 Sawmill Road. Look for them in Bristol on August 13, 3-4 p.m. at FSB’s 350 Lake Street branch. Participants can have their blood pressure taken, know the names of local doctors currently accepting patients, health counseling, and even take home some Central VNA swag to remind you who to call when home healthcare is needed.
About Franklin Savings Bank:
Like Central VNA, Franklin Savings Bank has been serving communities in the lakes region for over a century. As a mutually-owned community bank, they are proud to support the community beyond offering loans and attractive rates. They have a vested interest in seeing their community prosper and thrive. Providing donations is important;
however, they also like to become involved in the projects they support to ensure they meet the needs of the community. In 1997, they created the FSB Fund for Community Advancement with the sole purpose of supporting projects that will improve the well-being of individuals throughout the Central Lakes Region.
About Central New Hampshire VNA and Hospice:
Central New Hampshire VNA and Hospice knows that people are happier and do better at home. They can help you stay at home from birth to bereavement. The VNA and Hospice have served Lakes Region
communities since 1918. Central VNA is a non-profit Medicare-certified provider and offers home care (nursing and rehabilitation services at home) pediatric care (direct health care, education and support services for children and families) and a comprehensive, team-based hospice program. The agency is governed by a volunteer board of trustees from both the Wolfeboro and Laconia communities and is supported by private and corporate donations.
www.centralvna.org. 1-800-244-8549.
