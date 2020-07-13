GILFORD — The Belknap County Sportsmen’s Association intends to request support from the Department of Defense under the Innovative Readiness Training Program. The requested assistance will be for FY21 & FY22 for the Range and Building Improvements located at 182 Lily Pond Rd, Gilford, NH 03249. No local funds are available to complete this entire project without the assistance of DoD. Local contractors, labor union organizations or private individuals who have questions or who wish to voice opposition to the Department of Defense assistance on this project may contact by mail Belknap County Sportsmen’s Association Attn: Phil Tanner, P.O. Box 214 Laconia, NH or phone 603-502-7484 no later than August 10, 2020. Persons not filling comments with-in the time frame noted will be considered to have waived their objection to the participation of the Department of Defense in this project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.